Glen Ridge HS indoor track teams compete at Super Essex Conference Championships

January 15, 2026

Bloomfield HS boys indoor track and field team wins Super Essex Conference divisional meet championship TRACK-BHS SECindoorWEB

Bloomfield HS boys indoor track and field team wins Super Essex Conference divisional meet championship

January 14, 2026 0 5
Irvington HS, East Orange HS and Orange HS indoor track teams excel at Super Essex Conference Championships TRACK-IHS-Trocard1

Irvington HS, East Orange HS and Orange HS indoor track teams excel at Super Essex Conference Championships

January 15, 2026 0 22
Columbia HS indoor track teams excel at Super Essex Conference Championships TRACK-CHS SECindoor5

Columbia HS indoor track teams excel at Super Essex Conference Championships

January 15, 2026 0 11
West Orange HS girls indoor track team wins Super Essex Conference Championships title LOGO-WO

West Orange HS girls indoor track team wins Super Essex Conference Championships title

January 14, 2026 0 4

2025 Winter Athletics Media Day
1 minute read

Glen Ridge’s Carter Convey is a key contributor for Montclair Kimberley Academy boys basketball

Steve Tober January 15, 2026 0 9
LOGO-Glen-Ridge
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team defeats Marlboro

Joe Ragozzino January 7, 2026 0 70
B-HOOPS-GRvBHS1
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS boys hoops team finishes runner-up

Joe Ragozzino January 7, 2026 0 49
B-SOCCER-GRstatefinal1
1 minute read

A championship year for Glen Ridge HS!

Joe Ragozzino December 30, 2025 0 106
LOGO-Glen-Ridge
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team boasts solid experience

Joe Ragozzino December 23, 2025 0 130
G-HOOPS-GRvUniv1
2 minutes read

Allison Snyder hits milestones as Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team moves to 3-1

Joe Ragozzino December 24, 2025 0 127

LOCAL SPORTS

