Glen Ridge HS indoor track teams compete at Super Essex Conference Championships

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division Championships on Jan 10 at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y.

The following are their highlights:

Boys

In the 55-meter hurdles preliminaries, Filip Ruggiero took 11th place in 6.99 seconds, Jake Doherty was 31st in 7.35 and Holden Haas was 38th in 7.62.

In the 200-meter dash, Griffin Koenig was 29th in 25.37, Cormac Beime was 30th in 25.40 and Haas was 47th in 28.82.

In the 1,600 meters, Lucas Kelsey was 18th in 5 minutes, 47.59 and Benjamin Edelman was 19th in 5:49.02. Edelman was 10th in the 3,200 meters.

The 4×800-meter relay was eighth in 3:56.19.

Girls

Elanor Jubb was 29th in the 55-meter dash preliminaries in 8.54. In the 200 meters, Jubb was 38th in 31.67 and Lauren Turner was 39th in 31.84.

In the 400 meters, Caroline Ward was 14th in 1:08.06 and Reni Nahabenian was 20th in 1:11.33.

In the 800 meters, Beatrice Reining was 14th in 2:49.78 and Ward was 15th in 2:50.50.

Reining was fourth in the 1,600 meters in 6:09.23 out of 18 runners. The 4×400 relay team was seventh in 5:43.11.

Zoe Zimet was 18th in the shot put at 13 feet, 7 inches.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

