Bloomfield HS boys indoor track and field team wins Super Essex Conference divisional meet championship

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys indoor track and field team won the team title at the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y., on Jan. 10.

The Bengals posted 53 points among the 13 scoring schools. Livingston was second with 51.5 points.

The following are the top six finishers for the Bengals:

55 hurdles: first place, Jeremy Tejada, 7.55 seconds; sixth place, Michael Mickens, 8.34.

Shot put : first place, Jo’elle Urdanivia, 49 feet, 7.5 inches; second place, Jalen Gray, 44-6.75; third place, Shane Fernandez, 44-2.75.

400-meter dash: second place, Tejada, 50.54.

800 meters: fourth place, Jake Pekar, 2 minutes, 4.51 seconds.

3,200 meters: fifth place, Jon Zeqa, 10:27.59.

4×400 relay : fifth place, 3:33.38.

High jump: fifth place, Lennox McPherson-Abrams, 5-10.

On the girls’ side, the Bengals finished in third place overall in the team standings with 36 points among the 11 scoring schools, one point behind second-place Livingston. West Orange was first with 109 points. The following are the top six finishers for BHS:

55 hurdles: first place, Alana Dennis, 8.49.

Pole vault: first place, Emily Brodowski, 9-6; fourth place, Nehemiah Castaneda, 6-0.

400 dash: third place, Delilah Tapia, 1:01.50.

4×400 relay: third place, 4:19.50.

55 dash: fourth place, Dennis, 7.46.

200 dash: fourth place, Dennis, 26.44; sixth place, Amira Nicholas, 26.57.

Shot put: fourth place, Thalia Bell, 31-3.25.

• 800: sixth place, Madison Bernhard, 2:31.06.

