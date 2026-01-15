Irvington HS, East Orange HS and Orange HS indoor track teams excel at Super Essex Conference Championships

IRVINGTON/EAST ORANGE/ORANGE — The Irvington High School, East Orange Campus High School and Orange High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams enjoyed stellar showings at the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y.., on Jan. 10.

The following are their highlights

Irvington girls

Senior Sharifa Trocard took first place in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 20.65 seconds out of 23 runners. Trocard also anchored the 4×400-meter relay team to first place in 4:17.17 out of eight schools. The other runners on the relay are freshman Saniyah Bartley, junior Sendjany Florestal and sophomore Shenezia Heath.

Irvington boys

In the 55-meter hurdles finals, sophomore Dashawn Page took third place in 8.03 seconds and senior Joiner Ilys took fourth place in 8.12 out of seven runners. In the 55-meter hurdle preliminaries, Page was second in 7.98 and Ilys was fourth in 8.27 out of 24 runners to advance to the finals. Ilys took sixth place in the 400-meter dash in 52.07 seconds.

Page tied for sixth place in the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches. In the pole vault, Page took second place at 9-6 and sophomore Jaquan Page was fourth at 8-6.

Other personal bests were turned in by sophomore Erick Dickerson (1,600 and 3,200 meters), junior Jamir Howell (55-meter dash for a national-qualifying time), junior Leonidas Williams (55 dash), Ilys (400 dash), Florestal (200 dash), Heath (200 dash) and junior Smithaella Gabiel (girls shot put).

East Orange Campus boys

Senior Ian Desir took first place in the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 59.52 seconds.

In the 55-meter dash, Robert Minter took fourth place in 6.59 and fellow senior Naseer John was fifth in 6.73.

Senior Jeremiah Kelley was sixth in the 200-meter dash in 22.83. Minter was seventh in 22.99 and John was eighth in 23.07.

Senior Marcus Joyner was seventh in the 400 meters in 52.12.

The 4×400-meter relay team took second place in 3:31.20.

East Orange Campus girls

Junior Corri Grayson was third in the 55-meter dash finals in 7.40. She was third in the preliminaries in 7.44 out of 44 runners.

In the 200-meter dash, Grayson was fifth in 26.55 and junior Izuehie Chimamka Glory was seventh in 26.85.

Chimamka Glory was sixth in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.54.

The 4×400-meter relay team was fifth in 5:06.77. Junior Nyla William was seventh in the high jump at 4-0.

Orange boys and girls

The Orange High School teams competed in the Liberty Division at the SEC Championships on the same day and site.

For the OHS boys, junior Kingston Bandurant was eighth in the 800-meter run in 2:13.69.

For the OHS girls, junior Carina Halley was 11th in the 55-meter dash preliminaries in 8.09 out of 41 runners and the 4×400-meter relay team was sixth in 5:00.91.

