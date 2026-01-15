Columbia HS indoor track teams excel at Super Essex Conference Championships

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams gave solid efforts at the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships on Staten Island, N.Y., on Jan. 10.

The boys team finished tied for fourth place with St. Benedict’s Prep with 28 points apiece among the 13 scoring teams. Bloomfield was first with 53 points.

The girls team finished in fifth place with 24 points among the 11 scoring teams. West Orange was first with 109 points.

The following are the CHS highlights:

Boys

In the pole vault, junior Parker Howell took first place at 10 feet and sophomore James Kemp was third at 8-6.

In the 800 meters, Levi Taber-Kewene was second in 1 minute, 59.6 seconds and fellow junior Julius Marshall was fifth in 2:06.00.

In the 1,600-meters, senior Christian Caravetta took first place in 4 minutes,35.43 seconds and junior Jeremy Crawford was sixth in 4:43.72.

Senior Nate Wack was fifth in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.33 seconds.

The 4×400-meter relay team was sixth in 3:33.61.

Junior Ike Bradburd was fourth in the shot put at 44 feet, 0.50 inch.

Girls

In the 800 meters, Keira Monagle took second place in 2:20.78 and fellow senior Kendall Waite was third in 2:27.23.

The 4×400-meter relay team was second in 4:18.66.

Senior Gwendolyn Butkus took fifth place in the 1,600 meters in 5:37.44.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia High School Track and Field

