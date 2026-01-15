Glen Ridge’s Carter Convey is a key contributor for Montclair Kimberley Academy boys basketball
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge resident Carter Convey entered recent action as the leading scorer for the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys basketball team, averaging 12 points per game for the 3-5 Cougars.
Convey, a 5-foot-11 sophomore guard, is part of a young and talented team under the tutelage of veteran coach Tony Jones, who is a former standout player at the defunct Clifford Scott High School in East Orange.
The ever-present Convey scored a season-high 20 points in MKA’s season-opening 41-33 victory at Cedar Grove on Dec. 16 and had 19 to lead the way in a 58-13 triumph against Eagle Academy on Dec. 22.
He is coming off a strong freshman season, when he averaged 7.2 points per game and three assists per game for the 8-15 Cougars.
Photo Courtesy of Jon Lopez