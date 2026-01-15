MAPLEWOOD/MONTCLAIR, NJ — Maplewood residents Keira Field and Maudie Lomuscio are rising to the occasion as key performers for the Montclair Kimberley Academy girls basketball team, which entered recent action with a 4-3 record, including 2-2 in the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division.

Field, a promising freshman forward, is averaging 11.4 points and six rebounds per game for the Cougars, while Lomuscio, a senior co-captain, adds a strong defensive presence for the Montclair-based private school hoops squad.

Lomuscio averaged 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last winter for the 12-11 Cougars.

Photos Courtesy of Jon Lopez

