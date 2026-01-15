WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls indoor track and field team posted a dominant performance at the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y., on Jan. 10.

The Mountaineers won the team title with 109 points. Livingston was a distant second with 37 points among the 11 scoring schools. The following are the WOHS highlights:

In the 55-meter dash, Corbin Raston took first place in 7.10 seconds, Sofia Morillo was second in 7.32 and Celeste Owens was fifth in 7.46.

In the 200-meter dash, Rhia Randolph was first in 24.33, Raston was second in 24.71 and Owens was third in 26.13.

In the 400-meter dash, Randolph was first in 55.71 and Grace Moran was fourth in 1:01.70.

In the 1,600 meters, Ava Neretic was second in 5 minutes, 31.41 seconds; and Cassidy Ortiz was sixth in 5:54.71. Neretic was second in the 3,200 in 12:17.30.

In the 55-meter hurdles, Chase Jones was fifth in 9.29 and Layla Anderson was sixth in 9.99. The 4×400-meter relay was sixth in 4:21.03.

In the shot put, Jasmyne Parker was second at 34 feet, 9.50 inches and Love Appolon was third at 31-8.50.

In the high jump, Morillo was first at 4-8, Nyla Casey was fourth at 4-4 and Anderson was fifth at 4-4.

On the boys’ side, West Orange was seventh overall among the 13 scoring schools. Bloomfield was first. The following are the WOHS highlights:

Jordan Jackson was third in the 200 meters in 22.70.

In the 400 meters, Jackson was third in 51.20 and Andrew Anim-Sackey was fourth in 51.79. Daniel Akinboyewa was sixth in the shot put at 42-11. Bashir Moss was third in the high jump at 5-10.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry