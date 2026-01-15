Track team excels at New Provide and Super Essex Conference meets

The shot-putters on the Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field team gave stellar efforts at the Pioneer Shot Put Night at New Providence High School on Jan. 7.

Junior Neilan Wilson took first place at 38 feet, 7.75 inches; junior Xavier Brown was third at 37-8.75; and junior Tim Balogun was fourth at 36-3.5.

The Pirates competed at the Super Essex Conference Indoor Championships at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y., on Jan. 9.

In the American Division, the Pirates finished in third place with 49 points.

The following were their top place-finishers:

55-meter dash: junior Taylor Daniels, second place, 6.55 seconds.

200 dash: Daniels, second place, 22.59.

800: senior Logan Barnett, third place, 2 minutes, 03.62 seconds.

1,600: senior Tommy Basinger, fifth place, 4:42.21.

3,200: Basinger, second place, 10:05.82; junior Charlie Grube, fourth place, 10:26.65.

4×400 relay: third place, 3:31.51.

High jump: senior Malachi Michel, third place, 5 feet, 10 inches.

Pole vault: sophomore Ethan Senelorm, fifth place, 8-0.

Shot put: Wilson, fifth place, 43-5.

Hockey team wins in overtime in Connecticut

The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-1 last week to move their record to 4-5 on the season.

The Pirates dropped a 6-1 decision to St. Joseph (Montvale) on Jan. 5. Junior Luca Burgio scored in the second period on assists by senior Ryan Tolkacz and sophomore Luca Montanari. Sophomore goalie Cayden Hoyler had 28 saves.

The Pirates traveled to Edward L. Bennett Rink in West Haven, Conn., to take on Notre Dame (West Haven, Conn.) and defeated them 3-2 in overtime on Jan. 7. In the first period, sophomore Carter McLoughlin scored with 11:03 left on an assist by junior Christian Jaworski. Less than a minute later, Burgio scored an unassisted goal to make the score 2-0 for the Pirates. Notre Dame scored a goal in the second period and a goal in the third period to tie the score at 2-2. The third-period goal was scored with :02.5 left. With 4:11 left in overtime, Jaworski scored the game-winner on assists by junior Dylan Mesler and freshman Brayden McCree. Hoyler had 23 saves.

Swimmers win in tough meet losses

The Seton Hall Prep swimming team dropped two meets to move its record to 2-4 on the season.

The Pirates lost to Holmdel 96-74 on Jan. 6.

The following were the Pirates’ winners:

200-yard freestyle: senior Alexander Buftea, 1 minute, 46.76 seconds.

50 freestyle: junior Ryan Pelosi, 22.11 seconds.

100 freestyle: Buftea, 49.18.

The Pirates were edged by Livingston 86-84 on Jan. 8. The following were their winners:

200 freestyle: Buftea, 1:52.43.

50 freestyle: sophomore Bryan Dos Santos, 22.32.

100 freestyle: Dos Santos, 49.23.

500 freestyle: Buftea, 5:16.13.

100 backstroke: freshman Joshua Stokes, 58.72.

200 freestyle relay: Dos Santos, junior Will McGannon, senior John Bettinger and senior Sean Clark, 1:24.04.

400 freestyle relay: Clark, Pelosi, Stokes and Buftea, 3:34.61.

Bowling team falls to WOHS, Chatham; beats WCT

The Seton Hall Prep bowling team went 1-2 this past week to drop its record to 7-3 on the season.

The Pirates lost to West Orange 7-0 on Jan. 5. Their top bowlers were junior Joey Maiella, 214; and senior Riley Gnecco, 213, 227, 226.

West Orange was led by Alexander Kranz, 222; Jordan Brister, 214, 200; and Max Stevenson, 234.

The Pirates lost to Chatham 5-2 on Jan. 7. Their top bowlers were Gnecco, 203, 203, 213; Maiella, 202; freshman Logan Williams, 205; and freshman Matthew Radulic, 206.

The Pirates defeated West Caldwell Tech 7-0. Their top bowlers were Gnecco, 216, 246, 235; Maiella, 245; Williams, 225, 200; and Radullic, 200.

