WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team won two of three games last week to raise its record to 8-3 on the season.

The Pirates defeated St. Benedict’s 65-55 at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange on Jan. 6. Sophomore Infinite Sincere-Amen Ra led the scoring with 16 points, while junior Anthony Gonzalez scored 12 points with seven assists and freshman Bryce McCray scored 11 points. Senior Alex Ante scored nine points with nine rebounds and junior Avery George also scored nine points.

The Pirates hosted Union and were edged 60-58 on Jan. 8. Sincere-Amen Ra scored 18 points with five rebounds, while McCray scored 11 points. Senior Daniel Beazer pulled down nine rebounds with his five points, while Ante had eight rebounds with his eight points. For Union, Reed Flood scored 18 points, while Javy Ocasio and Elijah Cortes each scored 17 points.

The Pirates traveled to Newark and defeated Payne Tech 76-55 on Jan. 10. Gonzalez scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half and finished with eight rebounds and five assists. Sincere-Amen Ra scored 18 points, Beazer scored 11 points with seven rebounds and Ante scored eight points with seven rebounds.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry