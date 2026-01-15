January 15, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge’s Carter Convey is a key contributor for Montclair Kimberley Academy boys basketball 2025 Winter Athletics Media Day

Glen Ridge’s Carter Convey is a key contributor for Montclair Kimberley Academy boys basketball

January 15, 2026 0 13
Maplewood residents propel Montclair Kimberley Academy girls hoops G-HOOPS-MKAweb

Maplewood residents propel Montclair Kimberley Academy girls hoops

January 15, 2026 0 12
West Orange’s Jazmine Taylor lifts Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team this season G-SOCCER-MKA Taylor

West Orange’s Jazmine Taylor lifts Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team this season

November 26, 2025 0 214
West Orange lineman Julius Hammer provides boost for MKA football team this season FOOT-MKA Hammer

West Orange lineman Julius Hammer provides boost for MKA football team this season

November 13, 2025 0 228

Related Stories

G-HOOPS-MKAweb
1 minute read

Maplewood residents propel Montclair Kimberley Academy girls hoops

Steve Tober January 15, 2026 0 12
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
3 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep sports roundup for Jan. 15: track, hockey, swimming and bowling

Jeff Goldberg January 14, 2026 0 10
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep basketball team wins two games during the week

Jeff Goldberg January 14, 2026 0 9
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

Jaden Then, Max Bleecker spark West Orange HS boys hoops wins

Joe Ragozzino January 7, 2026 0 67
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
2 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep sports roundup: ice hockey, indoor track, swimming, bowling (Jan. 8)

Jeff Goldberg January 7, 2026 0 52
B-HOOPS-SHPvStMary
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep basketball team rolls at Essex Fest

Jeff Goldberg January 7, 2026 0 68

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS indoor track teams compete at Super Essex Conference Championships TRACK-GRSECindoor5WEB 1

Glen Ridge HS indoor track teams compete at Super Essex Conference Championships

January 15, 2026 0 7
Bloomfield HS boys indoor track and field team wins Super Essex Conference divisional meet championship TRACK-BHS SECindoorWEB 2

Bloomfield HS boys indoor track and field team wins Super Essex Conference divisional meet championship

January 14, 2026 0 7
Irvington HS, East Orange HS and Orange HS indoor track teams excel at Super Essex Conference Championships TRACK-IHS-Trocard1 3

Irvington HS, East Orange HS and Orange HS indoor track teams excel at Super Essex Conference Championships

January 15, 2026 0 26
Columbia HS indoor track teams excel at Super Essex Conference Championships TRACK-CHS SECindoor5 4

Columbia HS indoor track teams excel at Super Essex Conference Championships

January 15, 2026 0 13

You may have missed

TRACK-GRSECindoor5WEB
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS indoor track teams compete at Super Essex Conference Championships

Joe Ragozzino January 15, 2026 0 7
TRACK-BHS SECindoorWEB
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS boys indoor track and field team wins Super Essex Conference divisional meet championship

Joe Ragozzino January 14, 2026 0 7
TRACK-IHS-Trocard1
3 minutes read

Irvington HS, East Orange HS and Orange HS indoor track teams excel at Super Essex Conference Championships

Joe Ragozzino January 15, 2026 0 26
TRACK-CHS SECindoor5
2 minutes read

Columbia HS indoor track teams excel at Super Essex Conference Championships

Joe Ragozzino January 15, 2026 0 13