WEST ORANGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — Braeden Dawes, a sophomore from West Orange, is a key performer as one of the starting guards for a very young Montclair Kimberley Academy basketball team.

The 6-foot Dawes entered recent action averaging 10 points per game, along with four rebounds and four steals per game for the 3-5 Cougars, who do not have a senior on their 2025-2026 roster.

Dawes led MKA with 19 points in a 54-49 win over Verona on Jan. 6.

He averaged 7.5 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game last winter as a freshman for MKA, which finished 8-15 and 4-10 in the Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division.

Another West Orange young player on the way up is freshman Alli Monxhwedey, who is averaging 2.0 ppg, while serving as a key substitute for veteran coach Tony Jones’ Cougars.

MKA is scheduled to host Belleville on Jan. 15 at 4 p.m.in SEC–Freedom Division action and also entertain West Orange on Jan. 17 at 11:30 a.m. in division action.

Photos Courtesy of Jon Lopez

