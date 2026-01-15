ORANGE, NJ — The 16th annual Orange High School MLK Jr. Basketball Showcase will take on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 19.

The showcase is a doubleheader between the Orange High School and East Orange Campus High School boys and girls teams. The OHS Tornadoes vs. the EOCHS Jaguars girls game will tip off at 4 p.m. and the boys game will tip off at 6 p.m.

OHS efeated Irvington High School 53-50 on Jan. 6 for its first win of the season.

The IHS Blue Knights were led by seniors Jazmir Taylor and Amari Harper with 10 points apiece, junior Penosky Pierre with seven points and senior Samuel Gabriel with five points.

Orange fell to West Side 84-78 on Jan. 10 at OHS to move to a 1-6 record.

The Blue Knights lost to Bloomfield 59-50 on Jan. 8. Sophomore Nolen Lyle had 14 points, senior Jayden Bermudez had 10, Taylor had nine and Harper had seven. IHS fell to Columbia 65-53 on Jan. 10 at Irvington and lost to Linden 69-55 on Jan. 11 at the Stay Public Basketball Showcase at Plainfield to move to 1-8.

The Blue Knights will visit Science Park on Jan. 15 at 4 p.m., visit Central on Jan. 17 in Newark at 1 p.m. and participate in the County Prep High School showcase in Jersey City on Jan. 19 at 3:30 p.m.

IHS will visit Millburn on Jan. 20 at 4 p.m.

