BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys wrestling team defeated Secaucus 57-20 on Jan. 7 at BHS.

The following are the BHS winners:

106 pounds: Gabriel Bravo pinned Tyler Lemise 0:33.

113: James Haverick, forfeit.

120: Colin Schott, forfeit. 126: Aidan Matias pinned Cody Orbach 0:23.

132: Carlos Cassasnovas pinned Collin Howxhurst 0:20.

138: Josue Cruz pinned Isabella Montero 0:52.

165: Micah Holt-Virgil pinned Tyler Franagan 2:27.

175: Jayden Morales pinned David Pawlikowski 2:43.

215: Terrence Taylor decisioned Aidan Martorano 2-1 tiebreaker.

285: Ayden Fox pinned Rajvir Singh 3:57.

The Bengals lost to Nutley 52-24 on Jan. 9 at Nutley. The following are the BHS winners: 126: Matias pinned Adam Youssef 0:57. 144: Matthew Miller pinned Michael Koster 1:14. 215: Taylor pinned Sean Vilchez 5:08. 285: Fox pinned Nolan Brewer 4:33.

The Bengals hosted a quad meet on Jan. 10, defeating Morristown 51-26 and losing to North Bergen 48-28 and Watchung Hills 55-18 to move to 4-7 on the season.

The Bengals will gear up for the Essex County Tournament at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange Jan. 21-22. Richard J. Codey, who grew up in Orange and later raised his family in West Orange, became acting governor in 2004, following the resignation of Gov. James McGreevey. Codey served for decades in the New Jersey Legislature and remained active in public life until his retirement in 2024. He passed away on Jan. 11, at the age of 79, at his home in Roseland.

