January 17, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Columbia HS boys basketball team surges to wins LOGO-CHS Columbia

Columbia HS boys basketball team surges to wins

January 15, 2026 0 3
Glen Ridge HS boys hoops prevails in overtime LOGO-Glen-Ridge

Glen Ridge HS boys hoops prevails in overtime

January 15, 2026 0 18
Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team battles hard vs. tough opponents G-HOOPS-GRvDem1

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team battles hard vs. tough opponents

January 15, 2026 0 14
Bloomfield HS girls basketball team gets back on track G-HOOPS-BHSvLIV10

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team gets back on track

January 14, 2026 0 16

Related Stories

LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS girls basketball team continues surge

Joe Ragozzino January 14, 2026 0 16
3 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep wrestling team excels, as Salerno wins 100th career match

Jeff Goldberg January 14, 2026 0 33
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
3 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep sports roundup for Jan. 15: track, hockey, swimming and bowling

Jeff Goldberg January 14, 2026 0 27
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep basketball team wins two games during the week

Jeff Goldberg January 14, 2026 0 23
B-HOOPS-MKA WO
1 minute read

West Orange residents lead Montclair Kimberley Academy boys basketball team this season

Steve Tober January 14, 2026 0 44
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

Jaden Then, Max Bleecker spark West Orange HS boys hoops wins

Joe Ragozzino January 7, 2026 0 76

LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS boys basketball team surges to wins LOGO-CHS Columbia 1

Columbia HS boys basketball team surges to wins

January 15, 2026 0 3
West Orange HS boys basketball team tops University, Newark Academy LOGO-WO 2

West Orange HS boys basketball team tops University, Newark Academy

January 14, 2026 0 6
Glen Ridge HS boys hoops prevails in overtime LOGO-Glen-Ridge 3

Glen Ridge HS boys hoops prevails in overtime

January 15, 2026 0 18
Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team battles hard vs. tough opponents G-HOOPS-GRvDem1 4

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team battles hard vs. tough opponents

January 15, 2026 0 14

You may have missed

BLM-Run Donation-C
2 minutes read

Booooo-mfield race a win for the Watsessing Park Conservancy

Editor January 14, 2026 0 1
LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

Columbia HS boys basketball team surges to wins

Joe Ragozzino January 15, 2026 0 3
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS boys basketball team tops University, Newark Academy

Joe Ragozzino January 14, 2026 0 6
EO-Electric Buses-C
3 minutes read

District awarded grant for electric bus fleet and charging station

Editor January 14, 2026 0 6