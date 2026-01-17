West Orange HS boys basketball team tops University, Newark Academy

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team defeated University and Newark Academy in consecutive games.

Jaden Then scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds, and fellow junior Max Bleecker had 14 points and four rebounds to lead the Mountaineers to a 72-35 win at University on Jan. 8 in Newark.

The Mountaineers led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and 37-18 at halftime. Senior JeCari Riggins had 10 points, junior Joe Bruno had eight and junior Evan Whitaker had seven.

Then had eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots; and Whitaker also had eight points in the 49-36 win at Newark Academy on Jan. 9 in Livingston. Bleecker had seven points, junior Justice Nuguid had six, Riggins had five, and junior Zachary Mouphouet and senior Marcus Belle each had four.

The Mountaineers lost to Morristown Beard 63-47 on Jan. 11 at Weequahic in Newark to move to a 6-6 record. Then had 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Bleecker had 11 points and three rebounds. Whitaker had four points and Riggins added three points.

In earlier action, WOHS lost to Glen Ridge 59-58 in overtime on Jan. 6 at West Orange. Then had 32 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Bleecker had six points, and Whitaker and Brandon Lewis each had four points.

