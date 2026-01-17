Columbia HS boys basketball team surges to wins

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Junior guard Matthew Synsmir scored 17 points and added three rebounds and two assists; and senior guard Jayvon Rogers had 16 points, 13 rebounds and two assists to lead the Columbia High School boys basketball team to a 65-53 win over Irvington on Jan. 10 at Irvington.

Junior guard Zach Alexander had 13 points, two rebounds and two assists; junior guard Nate Kirby had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists; and junior Justin Carpenter had four points for CHS. Junior guard Liam Ayers hit a three-pointer and added five assists and two rebounds, and junior Sean Coley chipped in two points in the win.

The Cougars defeated North Star Academy 42-33 on Jan. 11 in the Slo Mo Showcase at Weequahic in Newark to improve to 7-3 on the season.

Rogers had 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Synsmir had nine points and five rebounds; Kirby had six points and five rebounds and Alexander had five points. Ayers collected four rebounds and three assists. Junior Dylan Gilyard added two points and Coley grabbed two rebounds.

In earlier action, the Cougars lost at Newark Collegiate Academy 70-51 on Jan. 6.

Rogers scored 22 points; Kirby had eight points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals; and junior Zachary Wanex had five points.

Columbia will visit Newark Central on Jan. 15 at 7 p.m., host Millburn on Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. and host Lyndhurst on Jan. 19 at 1 p.m.

