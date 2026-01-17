Booooo-mfield race a win for the Watsessing Park Conservancy

The inaugural Booooo-mfield 5K Run held on Oct. 18 generated a donation of $5,000 to the Friends of Watsessing Park Conservancy from race organizer Trials of Miles Racing.

Race Director Dave Alfano, who is also a Watsessing Heights resident, presented a check on Oct. 28 to conservancy treasurer Tim Johnson. Proceeds from the run also benefitted the Bloomfield High School track and cross-country teams.

The Halloween-themed fun run attracted more than 700 participants and wound its way throughout Watsessing Park and surrounding neighborhoods in Bloomfield and East Orange. Local businesses and community organizations also took part via sponsorships and display tables at the start/finish area.

“We were very happy to participate in this great community event,” said Friends of Watsessing Park Conservancy President Rich Moseson. “And we are very grateful to Dave Alfano and Trials of Miles Racing for their generous donation. The funds will help us continue to plant more trees in the park and support ongoing projects such as our butterfly garden and native plant restoration areas. We look forward to a long-term partnership with Trials of Miles for future events.”

“It was incredible to see Watsessing Park filled with families, runners/walkers and neighbors coming together for the first-ever Booooo-mfield 5K,” said Alfano.

“The energy and community spirit were exactly what we hoped for. We’re proud to support the Friends of Watsessing Park Conservancy and hope this marks the start of a long partnership that continues to celebrate and invest in this amazing park.”

The Friends of Watsessing Park Conservancy works with the Essex County Parks Department and the surrounding community to enhance the natural beauty of Watsessing Park and to educate the public about environmental matters and the health benefits offered by parks and other green spaces. For more information, visit https://www.friendsofwatsessing.org.

