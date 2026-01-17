Kreizman wins crown, leads Columbia HS wrestling

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Oliver Kreizman, a junior, won the 126-pound weight class title to lead the Columbia High School boys wrestling team at the Buccaneer Classic, hosted by Belleville, on Jan. 10.

Kreizman pinned Nate Boyd, of Lyndhurst, in 3 minutes, 5 seconds in the final.

Freshman Jonathan Brandt took second place in the 106-pound class, falling to Jirrad Ferrer by pin in 3:06 in the final.

The Cougars finished fourth overall among the 12 schools.

Columbia will gear up for the Essex County Tournament at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange Jan. 21-22.

Richard J. Codey, who grew up in Orange and later raised his family in West Orange, became acting governor in 2004, following the resignation of Gov. James McGreevey. Codey served for decades in the New Jersey Legislature and remained active in public life until his retirement in 2024. He passed away on Jan. 11, at the age of 79, at his home in Roseland.

