NJ Transit is offering extra service over the holiday season and reminding riders that no beverages of any kind are allowed on trains on New Year’s Eve.

On Dec. 26, 29, 30 and 31, as well as on Jan. 2, trains will operate on a modified weekday schedule with certain Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line morning peak period trains canceled and additional late morning trains operating on the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines.

Rail customers are encouraged to visit NJTransit.com to check rail timetables for details and travel before 9 a.m. on these days when ridership is lighter, if possible.

No beverages of any kind, in any type of container, open or closed, will be permitted on board trains, buses or light rail vehicles at any time on Wednesday, Dec. 31 through the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 1. This policy will be strictly enforced. Customers will see increased police presence on the transit system statewide, according to a press release from NJ Transit.

On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, trains will operate on a modified weekday schedule with additional service to New York and Hoboken from the late afternoon through the evening on the RVL, M&E and Port Jervis Lines

After midnight on Dec. 31 and into early Jan. 1, additional late-night trains will operate on all rail lines except the Atlantic City Line. Additional trains will depart Penn Station New York, Hoboken and Trenton, with connecting trains departing from Newark Broad Street, Summit and Long Branch through the early morning hours. Raritan Valley Line service operates from New York all night.

Several trains that normally operate between 11:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 1:30 a.m. early New Year’s morning are canceled and replaced by later trains. After 6:30 a.m., a regular weekend/major holiday schedule operates.

Buses will operate on either a weekday schedule or special holiday schedule with additional service on select PABT routes between midnight and 6 a.m. Some routes will be departing from alternate areas within the PABT between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Consult your timetable or visit the Bus Holiday Service Guide for full details.

Light Rail will operate on a regular weekday schedule for New Year’s Eve.

On New Year’s Day, Thursday, Jan. 1, after 6:30 a.m., trains will operate on a weekend/major holiday schedule on all rail lines.

Most bus lines will operate on either a Saturday or Sunday schedule, consult timetable or visit the holiday service guide for details. Newark Light Rail will operate on Saturday/Holiday schedule.

