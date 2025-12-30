A championship year for Glen Ridge HS!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — What a year for Glen Ridge High School sports!

Indeed, 2025 was certainly memorable for the Ridgers.

In March, the girls basketball team won its first state sectional tournament championship in program history by winning the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 title and finished as the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 1 state runner-up.

In June, the boys lacrosse team won the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament title and then captured the NJSIAA’s Group 1 state championship. On the same day that the boys lacrosse team won the Group 1 state title, Glen Ridge senior Lucas Rao won the NJSIAA boys tennis state singles tournament championship.

This past fall, the boys soccer team won NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament championship and capped the season by winning the NJSIAA Group 1 state championship.

