A third person has died as a result of a Thanksgiving Day fire that claimed the lives of two women who died trying to save their disabled father.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire at 660 Mosswood Ave. at about 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 27, according to a statement from Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and City of Orange Township Fire Department Chief Derrick Brown.

Frantzia Fleury, 49, and her sister Pojanee Fleury, 42, were pronounced dead at the scene at about 6:47 p.m. The victims were reportedly trying to assist their disabled father out of the home. The man and six others were able to exit the home and were not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no additional details are available at this time.

A GoFundMe page set up for the family said the two died saving their disabled father from the fire and the loss has left their mother in shock and heartbroken.

The father was hospitalized after the fire but passed away on Sunday, Dec. 7, the page said.

Frantzia was a Marine and dedicated X-Ray technician at a Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville. Poujanee was the creative force behind Brown Eyes magazine. Both sisters leave behind a child.

A funeral service on Saturday will be held in honor of all three of them. Further details were not made public.

