Santa visits children at East Orange City Hall

The annual East Orange Holiday Tree Lighting event took place Wednesday, Dec. 3, having been postponed a day because of inclement weather. The ceremony took place at City Hall Plaza and included winter-themed bounce houses, a temporary ice skating rink, hot chocolate, soup and cookies. Mayor Ted R. Green spoke briefly and dancers from Department of Recreation programs performed. With a light snow falling, courtesy of a snow making machine, Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch arrived together in an East Orange Fire Department Truck and posed for photos with kids, teenagers and adults.

