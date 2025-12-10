Santa makes grand appearance in Irvington

IRVINGTON — Civic Square came alive in light Thursday as the township held its annual Holiday Lighting Spectacular.

“We are here tonight to pay tribute to all our children,” Mayor Tony Vauss said from the steps of the town hall at the event that included three choirs singing, a petting zoo, train rides, hot chocolate, cookies and Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus arriving in a fire truck decked out in holiday lights.

Director of Parks and Recreation Donald Malloy was the emcee for the event that began with short remarks from the mayor, Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, Councilmembers Darlene Brown, October Hudley, Tony Vauss Jr. and Superintendent of Schools April Vauss.

“It’s the season of giving, give love,” Brown said.

“From my family to yours, we wish you happy holidays,” Beasley said.

The choir from Berkeley Terrace Elementary School sang first, offering their versions of “Northern Lights” and “Winter Sleigh.”

They were followed by the Irvington High School Choir singing “Jingle Bell Rock.”

The Florence Avenue Elementary School finished the set doing “Jingle Bells” and “Happy Holidays.”

When the singing concluded, a switch was flipped and the square burst into light amid loud cheering.

A few minutes later, Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived on a sleigh mounted on top of a fire truck decked out in lights.

Santa led the kids inside town hall where each child received a toy and some candy.

