Santa makes grand appearance in Irvington

December 10, 2025

Author's Other Posts

CHS ballers get some new kicks MAP-Basketball Shoes2-C

CHS ballers get some new kicks

December 10, 2025 0 17
Santa visits children at East Orange City Hall EO-Holiay Lighting14-C

Santa visits children at East Orange City Hall

December 10, 2025 0 25
Hall of Fame inducts 17 legends EO-Hall of Fame24-C

Hall of Fame inducts 17 legends

December 3, 2025 0 69
East Orange celebrates Thanksgiving with football rivalry, tailgate and parties EO-Football Scene52-C

East Orange celebrates Thanksgiving with football rivalry, tailgate and parties

December 3, 2025 0 65

Related Stories

MAP-Basketball Shoes2-C

CHS ballers get some new kicks

Joe Ungaro December 10, 2025 0 17
EO-Holiay Lighting14-C

Santa visits children at East Orange City Hall

Joe Ungaro December 10, 2025 0 25
EO-House Fire-C

Father in fatal Orange house fire has died

Editor December 10, 2025 0 27
BLM-Short Book-C

Bloomfield native publishes book of original poems, short stories

Editor December 8, 2025 0 43
IRV-Assault Sentencing-C

Irvington resident sentenced for sexual assault

Editor December 3, 2025 0 46
MAP-Mark Price-C

South Orange actor in ‘Frozen’

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta December 3, 2025 0 45

LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange HS football players ready for next level FOOT-WO college signings 1

West Orange HS football players ready for next level

December 9, 2025 0 9
CHS ballers get some new kicks MAP-Basketball Shoes2-C 2

CHS ballers get some new kicks

December 10, 2025 0 17
‘Yogi’s Big Catch Challenge: The Exhibition’ created at Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center LOGO-Yogi-Berra-Museum 3

‘Yogi’s Big Catch Challenge: The Exhibition’ created at Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center

December 9, 2025 0 20
Nutley–Columbia–Bloomfield ice hockey team enjoys good start to season LOGO-Nutley-hockey 4

Nutley–Columbia–Bloomfield ice hockey team enjoys good start to season

December 8, 2025 0 32

You may have missed

FOOT-WO college signings

West Orange HS football players ready for next level

Cynthia Cumming December 9, 2025 0 9
MAP-Basketball Shoes2-C

CHS ballers get some new kicks

Joe Ungaro December 10, 2025 0 17
IRV-Holiday Lighting46

Santa makes grand appearance in Irvington

Joe Ungaro December 10, 2025 0 10
EO-Holiay Lighting14-C

Santa visits children at East Orange City Hall

Joe Ungaro December 10, 2025 0 25