‘Yogi’s Big Catch Challenge: The Exhibition’ created at Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center

LITTLE FALLS, NJ — The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center has created an exhibition about Yogi’s Big Catch Challenge, the Museum’s successful attempt to capture the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Largest Game of Catch, organized for the 2025 centennial year of legendary baseball Hall-of-Famer and national icon Yogi Berra.

The event took place on Sept. 21 – the date marking the 10-year anniversary of Berra’s passing, as well as his first major league game playing for the New York Yankees in 1946. On this September Sunday, 2,358 participants took the field at Yogi Berra Stadium on the campus of Montclair State University to play catch simultaneously for five minutes, breaking the previous world record by several hundred people.

“Yogi’s Big Catch Challenge: The Exhibition” includes hundreds of photographs, video and artifacts that document the preparation and execution of the mass record attempt – a fitting tribute to Berra’s famous commitment to community, teamwork and fun.

“The exhibition is a wonderful way to relive that amazing day,” said Eve Schaenen, the Museum’s Executive Director. “Seeing so many smiling faces on the gallery walls really summons the spirit of joy and connection that we all experienced. Our hope is that people will visit, recognize people they know in the photos – and even see themselves represented – bringing community together all over again in Yogi’s name.”

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center is a nonprofit sports education organization on the campus of Montclair State University. Its mission is to preserve and promote the values of respect, sportsmanship and excellence through culturally diverse, inclusive sports-based educational exhibitions and programming.

For more information about the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center, visit www.yogiberramuseum.org or call 973-655-2378.

