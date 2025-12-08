Nutley–Columbia–Bloomfield ice hockey team enjoys good start to season

The Nutley–Columbia–Bloomfield high school ice hockey team has enjoyed a good start to the season.

In the season-opener, NCB defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy 7-4 on Dec. 1 at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Senior Christian Sherman scored two goals and assisted on the other five goals. sophomore Abel Grimaldi had two goals and two assists, junior Ryan Coon scored two goals, senior Angelo Albanese had one goal and junior Trevor Romonowski had two assists.

Senior Aiden Rosamilia made 37 saves.

NCS then defeated Montclair 8-5 on Dec. 4 at Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair. Sherman scored four goals and added one assist, Albanese had two goals and four assists, Grimaldi had one goal and two assists, Romonowski added one goal and Coon and Rosamilia each chipped in one assist. Rosamilia made 33 saves.

NCB lost to Scotch Plains–Fanwood 8-0 on Dec. 6 at Codey Arena to move to a 2-1 record.

NCB will host Montclair on Dec. 12 at 8:15 p.m. and visit Lakeland–Hawthorne–Waldwick on Dec. 14 at the Ice Vault in Wayne at 8 p.m.

