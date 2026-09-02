Glen Ridge Community Pool closes for the season

September 3, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Children and parents polish off ice cream social BLM-ice cream social1-C

Children and parents polish off ice cream social

September 2, 2026 10
Puppets come alive at Bloomfield Center Puppets come alive at Bloomfield Center

Puppets come alive at Bloomfield Center

August 26, 2026 81
Mosaic Dance Theater brings ‘The Odyssey’ to stage Troy: Women and War

Mosaic Dance Theater brings ‘The Odyssey’ to stage

August 26, 2026 77
Bloomfield schools are prepared for the new school year Bloomfield schools are prepared for the new school year

Bloomfield schools are prepared for the new school year

August 19, 2026 121

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LOCAL SPORTS

Franciscan Charities 5K Run & Walk to be held at South Mountain Reservation 5K run 1

Franciscan Charities 5K Run & Walk to be held at South Mountain Reservation

September 2, 2026 11
2026 PREVIEW: Nutley HS football team boasts strong work ethic FOOT-NHSpractice11 2

2026 PREVIEW: Nutley HS football team boasts strong work ethic

August 31, 2026 15
Nutley HS alum Mark Costa thrilled to coach Raiders boys soccer program B-SOCCER-NHS Costa 3

Nutley HS alum Mark Costa thrilled to coach Raiders boys soccer program

September 2, 2026 15
West Orange HS boys soccer team returns strong group from last year’s state championship squad B-SOCCER-WOsectional1 4

West Orange HS boys soccer team returns strong group from last year’s state championship squad

September 1, 2026 20

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