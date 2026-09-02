Children and parents polish off ice cream social

BLOOMFIELD — Carteret Elementary School’s way to introduce children and parents to kindergarten is to invite them to school and have an ice cream social. Started 10 years ago, the ice cream still hasn’t melted — the event remains a hit. Teachers and Dixie cups came together again Tuesday, Aug. 25, in the school cafeteria, and according to Principal John Baltz, this goes a long way in allaying Opening Day fears for both child and adult.

Once the ice cream was polished off on Tuesday, Aug. 25, and before three kindergarten teachers brought the children into their homerooms to acquaint them with its physical layout and to give them an idea of first day expectations and beyond, Baltz encouraged the parents to “get involved” with the school.

“We can’t do anything without you,” he said.

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Guidance counselor Marissa Acosta then introduced herself and said that raising a child takes a village.

“We want you to let us be a part of your village,” she said. “This place is where your child is raised.”

The first day of kindergarten is tough, she said, but assured parents that after 15 minutes of letting go, their child will forget they just said goodbye.

In his office later, Baltz said Day No. 1 is extremely important for everyone.

“It sets the tone for the entire year, but not just the child and parent, I would say the family,” he stated. “It’s extremely important for the parents to trust us when they drop their child off. We see a lot of confusion, especially at the kindergarten level. We hope the social will help to relieve the stress.”

The parents were given a book, too: “The Night Before Kindergarten.”

“It talks about what to expect, procedures, making friends,” Baltz said. “We saw the book and thought it was also something to promote reading at school.”

Lunch time is also a critical period for kindergarteners, for the first few days, he continued. And parents were advised how to contact the school, but primarily the ice cream started the communications ball rolling between the home and school.

“For the first few days, even weeks, it’s about getting familiar with the building,” Baltz said. “Classroom management is especially important. It’s part of the routine of going over all emergency drills, hallway and classroom behavior and academics.

“We call it building stamina,” he continued. “The first three days are half-days. It’s a good way to get acclimated to the school.”

This all seems a lot for a little child to absorb, all the while surrounded by strangers in a foreign place. But hey, look on the bright side: Afterward, they can look forward to first grade.

Photos By Daniel Jackovino











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