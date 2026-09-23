September 23, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Columbia HS field hockey team shows ‘fire,’ celebrates 50th year Columbia won 3-2 in season opener on Sept. 2.

Columbia HS field hockey team shows ‘fire,’ celebrates 50th year

September 23, 2026 12
Quarterback Ethan Varona leads Belleville HS football team to first win of the season LOGO-BEL2

Quarterback Ethan Varona leads Belleville HS football team to first win of the season

September 18, 2026 47
Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team enjoys strong start to the season G-VOLLEY-GR captains

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team enjoys strong start to the season

September 16, 2026 55
Columbia HS field hockey team rolls to early-season win over Union FIELD-CHS team1

Columbia HS field hockey team rolls to early-season win over Union

September 16, 2026 46

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LOCAL SPORTS

Golda Och Academy’s new boys basketball head coach Michael Sweetney mourned B-HOOPS-GOA Sweetney1 1

Golda Och Academy’s new boys basketball head coach Michael Sweetney mourned

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Columbia HS field hockey team shows ‘fire,’ celebrates 50th year Columbia won 3-2 in season opener on Sept. 2. 2

Columbia HS field hockey team shows ‘fire,’ celebrates 50th year

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Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team enjoys strong start to the season G-VOLLEY-GR captains 3

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