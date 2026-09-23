Golda Och Academy’s new boys basketball head coach Michael Sweetney mourned

WEST ORANGE — The Golda Och community was devastated to learn of the passing of their new head boys basketball coach, Michael Sweetney. He was 43. His passing was announced by his wife, India Sweetney, on a Facebook post on Thursday, Sept. 17. A cause of death was not revealed.

“To know Mike Sweetney was love to him,” wrote India. “No one loved him more and he loved no one more than his family. His children were the light of his life, and he lived every day to give them the best life possible. He’s been my best friend for 30 years and my husband for almost 20. I’m not sure what we or I will do without him.”

In August, Sweetney, a former New York Knicks player, was named the new Roadrunners head coach.

The Golda Och Academy community extended its condolences to the Sweetney family.

Said Golda Och Academy athletic director Marni Endlich: “Our hearts go out to the Sweetney family during this difficult time,” Endlich said. “We are keeping his loving wife, children and all of their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Knicks posted on X: “Michael was an incredible person who will be missed by many. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Sweetney, who succeeded longtime head coach Sandy Pyonin at Golda Och, was previously a coach at Yeshiva University Maccabees.

A power forward/center, Sweetney was drafted by the Knicks in the first round, No. 9 overall, in the 2003 NBA Draft, following a standout career at Georgetown University, where he was a finalist for the Naismith College Player of the Year Award and the John Wooden Award. He played two seasons with the Knicks, two seasons with the Bulls and various teams in Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Uruguay, retiring in 2017.

Photo Courtesy of Golda Och Academy

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