Judge denies McIver motion to dismiss

January 10, 2026

37th annual Ted Jasieniecki Bloomfield HS Alumni Basketball Game to take place Jan. 16 LOGO-BHS-Bengals

37th annual Ted Jasieniecki Bloomfield HS Alumni Basketball Game to take place Jan. 16

January 9, 2026
Bloomfield HS girls wrestlers earn 100th career victories WRESTLE-BHS-girls-medals

Bloomfield HS girls wrestlers earn 100th career victories

January 7, 2026
Deer hunt to be held in South Mountain on Tuesdays MAP-Deer Drinking

Deer hunt to be held in South Mountain on Tuesdays

January 7, 2026
Love of computers leads to doctoral degree for Orange woman EO-PHD Grad-C

Love of computers leads to doctoral degree for Orange woman

January 7, 2026

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team defeats Marlboro LOGO-Glen-Ridge 1

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team defeats Marlboro

January 7, 2026
Columbia boys basketball team impresses at Jack Stone Shootout B-HOOPS-CHS1 2

Columbia boys basketball team impresses at Jack Stone Shootout

January 7, 2026
Jaden Then, Max Bleecker spark West Orange HS boys hoops wins LOGO-WO 3

Jaden Then, Max Bleecker spark West Orange HS boys hoops wins

January 7, 2026
Oliver Kreizman leads Columbia HS wrestling at Minutemen Classic WRESTLE-CHS Kreizman 4

Oliver Kreizman leads Columbia HS wrestling at Minutemen Classic

January 7, 2026

