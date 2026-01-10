Celebrating the principles of Kwanzaa

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The West Orange African Heritage Organization celebrated the third day of Kwanzaa at Washington Elementary School with dancing, food, crafts, music, poetry, and vendors.

Yvonne Nambe-Roach, president/chairperson of WOAHO, greeted guests and offered a communal message.

“I believe one of the greatest accomplishments in life is to live your purpose, the fifth principle of Kwanzaa,” she said.

Kukaribisha, the welcoming, was offered by Janicea Jones-Vance, who read the poem “Still I Rise.”

Kenneth Cole sang “Lift Every Voice,” often referred to as the Black national anthem and frequently incorporated into Kwanzaa celebrations as an expression of history, resilience, and hope, aligning with Kwanzaa’s principles of unity, purpose, and faith.

Gbewah Nambe and Yvonne Mickens gave a brief history of Kwanzaa, honoring and appreciating that Maulana Karenga inspired and founded the holiday of Kwanzaa.

“It is a way of life,” said Mickens. “No matter how high a house is built, it must stand on something.”

“Tables are adorned with fruits and vegetables representing families’ accomplishments,” said Nambe. “Books placed on the table to show our peoples’ commitment to continuing education. Together we strive to keep these principles holy, and we hope you will too.”

Lucile F. Scott, a spiritual leader and motivational speaker, gave the invocation.

“Each person in this room makes a difference because of the light you are,” Scott said. “Light brings change in dark places.”

During the pouring of the Libation as part of the Nguzo Saba Ceremony, Nambe-Roach and Michael Roach lit the seven candles and had the ancestral roll call of names. All were invited to call out the names of ancestors.

The Nguzo Saba Ceremony is the heart of Kwanzaa, a week-long cultural celebration (Dec. 26 – Jan. 1) honoring African heritage, where families focus on one of seven core principles daily, lighting a candle on the kinara (candleholder) and engaging in community activities, feasting, and reflection to build cultural pride, unity, and self-determination. It’s a secular cultural holiday emphasizing values like unity, purpose, and creativity, not a religious holiday, designed to connect people to their ancestry and foster community strength.

The pouring of libation during a Kwanzaa or Nguzo Saba ceremony honors ancestors and life’s continuity, typically using water from the Unity Cup (Kikombe cha Umoja) to symbolize purity and connection, poured in the four directions (North, South, East, West) while calling out ancestors’ names, connecting past struggles with present unity and future hope.

Carl Watson performed a dance and engaged with audience members, shaking their hands.

Kathy Lisenco, a member of WOAHO, introduced Elaine M. Brown, author and public speaker; and Charles Penn, owner of The Library—Your Local Dispensary, recognizing the impact they had in West Orange.

“Today we hear from members of our community who live the principles of Kwanzaa, to maintain, build, and make things better,” Lisenco said.

Penn described some of the effort that went into opening his business.

“It took six years to open the business,” he said. “Our main focus is to give back to the community. We’ve spoken at the health fair at the high school. Thanksgiving we’ve provided hot meals and groceries to the community. We show people we are in cannabis, but beyond. Once a month we will be feeding the community. We have a book exchange. If you have something to do, we want to be a hub, not just take.”

Brown said, “My passion is helping young people transfer from college to the workplace. I’m at the age I’m ready to give back.”

Tamia Blackwell performed a beautiful cultural expression dance.

Dr. Deborah Harvest introduced keynote speaker, Dr. Kordal DeCoteau.

“She is practicing the principle of collective work and community,” Harvest said.

DeCoteau, who has been in practice for more than 10 years, is board certified with the American Board of Podiatric Surgery. She also founded “Talks with Dr. D” and is a breast cancer survivor. She gave a call to action.

“Checking on your neighbor,” DeCoteau said. “Supporting local action. How are you giving back? Mentor someone. If you have a talent, share it. We rise together. We heal together.”

She was awarded an “Excellence in Mind & Body Awareness Award,” which was presented by Terry Trigg-Scales.

Jan Carden sang a powerful version of “Amazing Grace.”

Joan W. Reeves, a 15-year member of WOAHO, was awarded “Lifetime of Service Award” by Robert Simmons.

Nambe-Roach thanked the chefs who brought the wonderful meal.

“Once we break bread, we’re community,” Nambe-Roach said. “Harambee! Let’s pull together!”

To learn more about WOAHO, visit: https://www.woaho.org/.

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry