Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team defeats Marlboro

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated Marlboro 46-31 on Jan. 3 at Marlboro to improve to 5-3 on the season.

Junior forward Caitlin Hood scored 21 points, senior forward Annabel Koss-Defrank had 10 points, Grace Kennedy notched six points, junior guard Lauren Cifelli had three, and senior forward Allison Snyder, senior guard Leila Arda and senior forward Alexa Magalnick each had two.

In earlier action the Ridgers went 1-2 in the highly competitive Demarest Holiday Invitational, defeating Mahwah, before losing to New Providence and Demarest.

The Ridgers defeated Mahwah 36-34 on Dec. 29. Koss-Defrank had 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals; and Hood had 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Glen Ridge. Snyder had 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals, three points and two blocks; freshman guard Paige McCormack had five points, four rebounds and two assists; and Cifelli had three points.

The Ridgers fell to New Providence 65-36 in the second game of the tournament on Dec. 30, in a rematch of last season’s New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Group 1 state championship at Rutgers University. Koss-Defrank had 14 points, Hood had 11, Cifelli had four, Snyder had three; and senior guard Anabel Mira-McKenzie and McCormach each added two. New Providence moved to 7-2.

GRHS lost to Demarest 39-28 on Jan. 2. Hood had 16 points and five rebounds; Koss-Defrank had four points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals; Snyder contributed two points, seven rebounds, five blocks, four assists and two steals; McCormack added two points; and Magalnick and Arda each had two points.

The Ridgers will visit Ramapo in Franklin Lakes on Jan. 10 at noon and visit Mount St. Dominic in Caldwell on Jan. 13 at 4 p.m.

