Columbia boys basketball team impresses at Jack Stone Shootout

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team finished runner-up in the Jack Stone Shootout, hosted by St. Mary’s in Rutherford.

In the championship game on Dec. 30, the CHS Cougars lost to St. Mary’s 66-60 in overtime. Senior guard Jayvon Rogers had 19 points, 14 rebounds and two assists; junior guard Nate Kirby had 17 points, six rebounds and two assists; junior Matthew Synsmir scored 11 points with four rebounds and four assists; junior guard Zach Alexander recorded 10 points with four assists and three rebounds; and junior guard Liam Ayers added three points with two rebounds and one steal.

The Cougars made seven three-pointers, as Synsmir, Alexander and Kirby each had two and Ayers had one. St. Mary’s led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter and 29-27 at halftime. The Cougars outscored St. Mary’s 18-11 in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 56.

CHS defeated Paramus 57-54 on Dec. 27 and Dwight-Engelwood 59-52 on Dec. 28 to reach the final.

The Cougars visit Irvington on Jan. 10 at 1 p.m., compete against North Star Academy on Jan. 11 at Weequahic at 5 p.m. and host East Side on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of @columbiabasketballboosters

