Jaden Then, Max Bleecker spark West Orange HS boys hoops wins

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team won two straight games, defeating Wayne Valley and Rahway, to improve to 4-4 on the season.

Junior Jaden Then scored 24 points, drilling four three-pointers, with four assists and three rebounds; and junior Max Bleecker scored 19 points, hitting five three-pointers, with four assists, three blocks and two rebounds to lead the Mountaineers to a 63-57 win over Wayne Valley in the Spartan Holiday Classic, hosted by DePaul Catholic in Wayne, on Jan. 1. Junior Evan Whitaker had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists; senior Brandon Lewis had five rebounds; junior Zachary Mouphouet had three points and two assists; and junior Ameer Hall had two points and two rebounds.

Bleecker scored 20 points with six rebounds, two assists and two steals; and Then had 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the 63-37 home win over Rahway on Jan. 3.

Mouphouet had four points and three assists; Whitaker had four points and four assists; senior Euwarner Mills had four points, four rebounds and three assists; senior Ethan Gannon had four points; and junior Joe Bruno had three points.

WOHS will visit University in Newark on Jan. 8 at 4 p.m., visit Newark Academy in Livingston on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.; compete against Morristown Beard at Weequahic in Newark on Jan. 11 at 6:45 p.m.; and host Science Park on Jan. 13 at 4 p.m.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor

