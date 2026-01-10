West Orange High School alum launches website, writes book

WEST ORANGE — West Orange High School Class of 2007 alum Dave Joisil, aka “Mr. J.,” has penned a children’s book entitled “Mr. J. and the Tower that Fell.”

The book is the culmination of a long journey for Joisil, who was a familiar face at Kelly Elementary and West Orange High School, teaching Health and Physical Education and coaching wrestling at the high school and middle schools through 2021.

“While in high school, I was heavily involved in athletics,” he said. “I played football for two years and wrestled all four years, ultimately serving as team captain my senior season. Wrestling especially shaped my work ethic, discipline, and commitment to helping kids build confidence through movement.

And right after high school, I started volunteer coaching the rec wrestling team.”

“After graduating, I attended William Paterson University, where I earned my bachelor’s degree in health and physical education, becoming a certified K–12 health & PE teacher,” he added.

After leaving West Orange School in 2021, Joisil attended the fire academy and quickly realized that wasn’t what he wanted to do. He moved to Manhattan, and later to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., where he lived for two years. While in Florida, he launched a property management company, but quickly realized how much he missed working with children.

“During COVID, I filmed a handful of fun fitness videos for my Kelly students, and that experience reminded me how much joy it brought me. That led to the creation of my YouTube channel, Hey! It’s Mr. J!, which I officially launched in 2023,” Joisil continued.

“I recently moved back to New Jersey this year to continue growing my brand and reconnect with the community that raised me,” he said.

Joisil’s book is titled “Mr. J and the Tower That Fell.”

“It’s a story told through metaphor, inspired by a very real and personal chapter in my life. On the surface, it’s about a block tower that falls — but emotionally, it represents heartbreak, mistakes, accountability, and rebuilding. It’s simple enough for kids to understand, yet layered enough for adults to feel deeply,” he said.

The book is designed to help children and families talk about:

• Emotions,

• Resilience,

• Starting over,

• And working through difficult feelings.

“The story came from my own healing journey,” Joisil said. “I went through a painful breakup and wanted to turn that experience into something meaningful for children and families — something that teaches emotional intelligence in a relatable, gentle way. The metaphors in the book — the tower, the tools, the rebuilding — all connect to real moments from my life.”

Mr. J is both Joisil’s real-life educator persona and the character children know from his YouTube channel.

“I’ve built my brand around helping kids learn through fun music, movement, mindfulness, emotional regulation, and confidence-building messages. The book continues that theme — using storytelling, emotion, and simple metaphors to teach children powerful life lessons,” he said.

Joisil’s goal is to grow “Hey! It’s Mr. J!” into a full children’s media brand — with books, music, videos, live events, and educational resources that help kids live healthy, confident, emotionally grounded lives.

“I want my work to reach children in homes, schools, libraries, pediatric therapy settings, and anywhere children need joy and support,” Joisil said.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the West Orange community. This town shaped me — as an athlete, an educator, and now as a creator. My goal is to continue giving kids the tools, confidence, and encouragement they need to shine. I hope this book helps families start meaningful conversations and reminds children that it’s okay to feel big emotions — what matters most is learning how to rebuild,” he said.

“Mr. J. and the Tower that Fell” is available in hardcover and paperback on Amazon.

