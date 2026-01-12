January 12, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Donna L. DeAngelis OBIT-PHOTO-Donna-DeAngelis-285x370.webp

Donna L. DeAngelis

January 12, 2026 0 2
AUGUST D. VAN OSCH

AUGUST D. VAN OSCH

January 7, 2026 0 38
William Conrad Bretz, Sr. OBIT-PHOTO-William-C.-Bretz-285x370.webp

William Conrad Bretz, Sr.

January 5, 2026 0 50
Alan J. Genuario OBIT-PHOTO-Allan-J.-Genuario-285x370.webp

Alan J. Genuario

January 5, 2026 0 49

Related Stories

OBIT-PHOTO-Donna-DeAngelis-285x370.webp
1 minute read

Donna L. DeAngelis

Obituaries Editor January 12, 2026 0 2
1 minute read

AUGUST D. VAN OSCH

Obituaries Editor January 7, 2026 0 38
OBIT-PHOTO-William-C.-Bretz-285x370.webp
2 minutes read

William Conrad Bretz, Sr.

Obituaries Editor January 5, 2026 0 50
OBIT-PHOTO-Allan-J.-Genuario-285x370.webp
2 minutes read

Alan J. Genuario

Obituaries Editor January 5, 2026 0 49
OBIT-PHOTO-Vincent-P.-Connolly-285x371.webp
2 minutes read

Vincent P. Connolly

Obituaries Editor January 2, 2026 0 75
OBIT PHOTO Eleanor M. Malone
4 minutes read

Eleanor Malone

Obituaries Editor December 23, 2025 0 91

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team defeats Marlboro LOGO-Glen-Ridge 1

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team defeats Marlboro

January 7, 2026 0 37
Columbia boys basketball team impresses at Jack Stone Shootout B-HOOPS-CHS1 2

Columbia boys basketball team impresses at Jack Stone Shootout

January 7, 2026 0 31
Jaden Then, Max Bleecker spark West Orange HS boys hoops wins LOGO-WO 3

Jaden Then, Max Bleecker spark West Orange HS boys hoops wins

January 7, 2026 0 37
Oliver Kreizman leads Columbia HS wrestling at Minutemen Classic WRESTLE-CHS Kreizman 4

Oliver Kreizman leads Columbia HS wrestling at Minutemen Classic

January 7, 2026 0 43

You may have missed

OBIT-PHOTO-Donna-DeAngelis-285x370.webp
1 minute read

Donna L. DeAngelis

Obituaries Editor January 12, 2026 0 2
OBIT-PHOTO-Peter-Jemas-285x370.webp
3 minutes read

Peter Jemas

Obituaries Editor January 12, 2026 0 3
WO-Mr J Book1-C
4 minutes read

West Orange High School alum launches website, writes book

Cynthia Cumming January 12, 2026 0 26
EO-Lamonica4-C
4 minutes read

Judge denies McIver motion to dismiss

Editor January 7, 2026 0 23