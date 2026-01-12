Peter Jemas

Peter Theodore Jemas Jr of Bloomfield, New Jersey, passed away unexpectedly on January 6, 2026, at the age of 76. He was born on August 13, 1949, in Newark, New Jersey, and was the eldest child of the late Peter and Josephine Jemas.

Peter was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 52 years, Joyce Jemas. Together, they built a life rooted in love, partnership, and shared experiences. He was a proud father to his two children, Jennifer and Peter. A devoted grandfather to his six grandchildren, each of whom held a special place in his heart. Spending time with family was never an obligation for Peter—it was his greatest joy. Peter coached his kid’s sports teams throughout school which he greatly enjoyed. He flourished in his role as the family patriarch, always present, always engaged, and always ready to support those he loved.

Peter had an extraordinary way of showing up for the people who mattered to him. He never missed a school event, a sports game, a concert, or any moment that gave him an opportunity to be there for his family. And if you looked closely, you would almost always find him with his video camera in hand. It became something of a family joke—Peter capturing every moment—but those recordings now stand as a beautiful testament to how deeply he cherished being part of every milestone, big or small.

If anyone were asked to describe the kind of person Peter was, the answer would be simple: he was simply, the best. Loyal, patient, intelligent, funny, kind, honest, and genuine, Peter had a natural ability to win over the hearts of everyone he met. He listened more than he spoke, cared deeply without condition, and made people feel valued simply by being himself.

As a career teacher, Peter touched the lives of countless students. He did more than teach lessons—he inspired curiosity, encouraged growth, and left a lasting impression on those fortunate enough to learn from him. As a musician, he brought endless hours of joy, laughter, and harmony to family, friends, and audiences alike. Music was not just something he played; it was something he shared, something that brought people together.

Peter’s sense of humor shone through in every interaction. His warmth, loyalty, and love were evident in every word he spoke and every action he took. Some people possess a rare gift—the ability to touch the heart of everyone they meet. Peter was one of those people.

In retirement, Peter spent his time traveling with his beloved wife Joyce, exploring new places and creating new memories together. These journeys reflected the life they built side by side—one filled with companionship, curiosity, and enduring love.

Peter was preceded in death by his father, Peter T. Jemas, and his mother, Josephine Jemas. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his wife Joyce Jemas; his children Jennifer Marchese (John) and Peter Jemas (Rebecca); his six grandchildren Brielle Marchese, John Joseph Marchese, Lia Marchese, Peter Jemas, Eva Jemas, and Alexander Jemas; his sister Mary Sarta; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Though Peter is no longer with us in body, his presence remains woven into our lives—in the music we hear, the lessons we carry forward, the memories he so carefully recorded, and the love he gave so freely. His legacy lives on through his family and all those whose lives he touched.

He will always be remembered and eternally missed.

