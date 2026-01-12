Donna L. DeAngelis died on Thursday January 8, 2026, in Belleville, NJ after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was 73 years old.

Daughter of the late Dominick & Nettie Arlotta, Donna was born in Belleville, NJ and lived her last 46 years in Bloomfield. She served as a Senior Docket Clerk for the US District Court of NJ in Newark for 25 years, before retiring in 2018.

Donna was the wife of the late Joseph DeAngelis, who she was married to for 48 years before his passing in 2022. She was the mother of Danielle Coletta and her husband Joseph, Joseph 3rd and his wife Laura and Gina Zaycek and her husband James. Donna was the doting grandmother of Alyssa, Isabella, Nicholas, Gabriella, Brianna, Joseph 4th, Julia, Gianna, & James. She was the brother of Donald Arlotta and his wife Carol. Her furry friend Bailey kept her company after the passing of her husband.

Visitation and funeral was from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield. The funeral mass was offered at St Lucy’s Church, 118 7th Ave in Newark. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Express Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

