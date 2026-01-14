Tributes poured in for former Gov. Richard J. Codey, an Essex County native who served as a state lawmaker for 50 years and became governor under an unusual set of circumstances.

Codey died peacefully in his home Sunday morning, surrounded by family, after a brief illness, according to an announcement posted by his family on social media. He was 79.

“He lived his life with humility, compassion and a deep sense of responsibility to others,” the family said. “He spoke the truth when others wouldn’t and fought tirelessly for the people of New Jersey during his record-setting 50 years in the Legislature. He made friends as easily with presidents as he did with strangers in all-night diners.”

Codey was born in Orange and grew up working in his family’s funeral home and later ran an insurance company. He was president of the state senate when then governor James McGreevey resigned after announcing that he was gay and had been involved in a relationship with a man while married to a woman. At the time, the senate president was first in the line of succession to the governor.

Codey devoted a half-century of his life, from 1974 to 2024, serving the people of New Jersey.

For many of those years, he represented South Orange and neighboring communities. South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum said in a statement released on behalf of the Village Board of Trustees that the village experienced firsthand what made Codey special.

“Dick Codey never forgot where he came from or who he served. You could call him, stop him at a community event, or see him at a diner, and he was always ready with a conversation, a laugh, and most importantly, action,” the statement said. “He also never lost his legendary sense of humor. Governor Codey had an unmatched ability to disarm a room with wit, self-awareness, and warmth.”

The statement pointed out that Codey was a devoted fan of Seton Hall basketball and that he will be remembered most for his courageous leadership on mental health at a time when few were willing to speak openly.

Codey delivered tangible results for South Orange, helping secure a transformative $6.5 million state grant for the South Orange Public Library.

Maplewood Mayor Vic DeLuca and the township committee put out a statement describing Codey as a proactive and visionary legislator, who was always accessible and responsive to his constituents. He helped Maplewood secure state funding for numerous projects and personally assisted residents in resolving problems.

In 1973, at just 28 years old, he won his first election to the State Assembly. He never lost an election after that even when political bosses came after him. He stood up to power brokers in Essex County and took on the Norcross machine in Camden.

Codey also opened doors for others. He recruited Mila Jasey to run for Assembly, a seat she held for 16 years. He was also an early supporter of Mikie Sherrill in her 2018 run for Congress and later for her 2025 gubernatorial campaign.

West Orange Mayor Susan McCartney issued a statement describing Codey as a devoted public servant who dedicated his life to the people of New Jersey.

“Governor Codey led with compassion, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the common good, particularly in his advocacy for mental health and the most vulnerable among us,” McCartney said.

State Sen. John McKeon, D-Essex/Passaic, said Codey was a legend.

“His integrity, compassion and unwavering commitment to public service left a lasting mark on our state and on everyone he served, especially myself,” McKeon said. “I first met Gov. Codey when I was in middle school. From that moment, he took me under his wing, and I later had the privilege of working alongside him in his early days as an assemblyman.

State Senate President Nick Scutari described Codey as s remarkable public servant.

“He spoke the truth when others wouldn’t and he fought tirelessly to improve the lives of the people of New Jersey,” Scutari said.

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said that Codey knew how to get things done.

“I am glad that we dedicated Codey Arena in his honor in 2005 while he was alive so that he could see how much people appreciated him and the impact he had,” DiVincenzo said.

Gov. Phil Murphy said that Codey embodied New Jersey values.

“Whether as governor or as the longest-serving lawmaker in New Jersey history, Dick built a safer, healthier future for all of us,” Murphy said. “From championing funding for mental health care and stem cell research to advancing smoke-free indoor spaces in New Jersey, Dick protected every one of our communities and sought to cultivate the potential of every one of our neighbors.”

“Dick’s legacy of heroic service extends well beyond the walls of the State House. As a coach for youth basketball teams, he inspired young New Jerseyans to strive for greatness — on and off the court. As a funeral director, he consoled our families during their darkest moments and guided them through grief and loss. And as a dear, personal friend, Dick was there for Tammy and me, back when it was cold, dark, and lonely.”

“On behalf of a grateful state: Thank you, Dick, for everything you have given New Jersey.”

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry