Olympian shares secret to his success

Irvington native Cullen Jones, an Olympic gold medalist swimmer and alumnus of St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, bestowed life lessons on a group of more than 300 scholarship recipients during the Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s latest Alumni Night on Oct. 23.

During an often-humorous speech at the Archdiocese of Newark’s Pastoral Center, Jones shared memories from his life and athletic career, including his experiences competing at the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics.

Following each story, the Olympian reflected on what he learned from his success or failure, offering advice on the importance of finding a support system and improving oneself through hard work. He also encouraged the students to always push themselves in pursuit of their goals—even when they would rather be doing something else.

“I promise you that greatness is on the other side of the thing you don’t want to do,” Jones said after describing how he first met Michael Phelps at a swimming competition he was initially reluctant to join. Phelps’ encouragement ultimately inspired Jones to train for the 2008 Olympics. “That summer I swam on a relay with Jason Lezak, Neil Walker and Michael Phelps, and we set the world record. I became the first Black American in over 80 years of Olympic swimming to set a world record.”

Following his address, Jones answered questions from the teens, who asked for his guidance on teamwork and finding focus in sports. He additionally urged everyone to take full advantage of their time attending archdiocesan Catholic schools. The swimmer said he met amazing mentors while attending St. Benedict’s Prep; today’s students can do the same if they take the time to foster relationships with their teachers and coaches.

The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children holds its annual Alumni Nights to inspire its scholarship recipients with keynote speakers who have achieved success after receiving an education in New Jersey.

Past events have featured football player-turned-activist Eric LeGrand and popular motivational speakers The Three Doctors. For this year’s gathering, SFIC arranged for students from throughout the Archdiocese’s Catholic school system to participate. It also provided them with dinner and information regarding a scholarship program it offers in partnership with Caldwell University.

Founded in 1983 as the Fund for Educational Advancement, the Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children (SFIC) is a non-profit organization that provides children in need with the opportunity for a quality, values-based education in a safe environment. It offers partial-tuition assistance for students from economically disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds attending private and parochial schools within Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties. Scholarships are based on need without regard to religion, gender, race or ethnic background.

To date, SFIC has provided $53.5 million in partial-tuition assistance. Applicant families must be ready to provide proof of income and intend to attend one of the schools within the four counties it serves. For more information, visit www.sficnj.org.

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry