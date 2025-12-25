OPD has annual toy giveaway

December 25, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Both SOMA theaters to reopen MAP-SOMA Movies2-C

Both SOMA theaters to reopen

December 23, 2025 0 30
Planning Board hears about landslides, flooding WO-West Highlands1

Planning Board hears about landslides, flooding

December 17, 2025 0 84
Cub Corner gives students a wingman BLM-Cub Corner1-C

Cub Corner gives students a wingman

December 10, 2025 0 96
South Orange holds tree lighting ceremony MAP-SO Lighting21-C

South Orange holds tree lighting ceremony

December 10, 2025 0 94

Related Stories

WO-Player of Year-C
3 minutes read

WOHS Senior is National Player of the Year

Cynthia Cumming December 23, 2025 0 29
MAP-SOMA Movies2-C
5 minutes read

Both SOMA theaters to reopen

Joe Ungaro December 23, 2025 0 30
MAP-Durand Gingerbread8-C
3 minutes read

Durand-Hedden House hosts Open House, gingerbread contest

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta December 23, 2025 0 58
BLM-Santa Letters-C
4 minutes read

Santa getting some interesting requests from children writing letters to him from Bloomfield

Daniel Jackovino December 23, 2025 0 30
EO-FB Parade50-C
1 minute read

East Orange parade celebrates Junior Jaguars national title win

Editor December 23, 2025 0 52
EO-Trapped Cat-C
2 minutes read

Mischievous cat rescued after sneaking out of her car carrier

Editor December 23, 2025 0 23

LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS boys basketball team enjoys great start to season B-HOOPS-BHSvOHS10 1

Bloomfield HS boys basketball team enjoys great start to season

December 23, 2025 0 8
Bloomfield HS indoor track teams excel at Season Opener Invite LOGO-BHS-Bengals 2

Bloomfield HS indoor track teams excel at Season Opener Invite

December 23, 2025 0 8
Bloomfield HS girls wrestling team captures holiday tourney title LOGO-BHS-Bengals 3

Bloomfield HS girls wrestling team captures holiday tourney title

December 23, 2025 0 18
Bloomfield HS girls basketball team posts first win of year G-HOOPS-BHSvMKA2 4

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team posts first win of year

December 23, 2025 0 17

You may have missed

EO-Orange Giveaway20
3 minutes read

OPD has annual toy giveaway

Joe Ungaro December 23, 2025 0 1
B-HOOPS-BHSvOHS10
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS boys basketball team enjoys great start to season

Joe Ragozzino December 23, 2025 0 8
LOGO-BHS-Bengals
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS indoor track teams excel at Season Opener Invite

Editor December 23, 2025 0 8
LOGO-BHS-Bengals
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS girls wrestling team captures holiday tourney title

Editor December 23, 2025 0 18