Seton Hall Prep basketball team improves to 4-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team won three games on the road last week to improve to 4-0 on the season.

The Pirates defeated Newark Tech 62-44 in Newark on Tuesday, Dec. 16. The Pirates were led by sophomore Infinate Sincere-Amen Ra, who scored 18 points, while junior Anthony Gonzalez scored 11 points with five rebounds, six assists and four steals, and senior Alex Ante also scored 11 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

SHP traveled to Newark again and defeated Newark Collegiate 76-41 on Thursday, Dec. 18. The Pirates were led by freshman Bryce McCray, who scored 18 points, while Gonzalez scored 14 points with eight rebounds, five assists and four steals, and Sincere-Amen Ra scored 12 points with four assists and three steals.

The Pirates traveled to Newark to participate in the third annual Brick City Showdown Basketball Classic at Ronald G. Stone Gymnasium at Weequahic High School. Their opponent in this event was Trenton High School and the Pirates defeated the Tornadoes 83-58.

Trailing 32-31 at halftime, the Pirates came out hard as they outscored Trenton 27-10 in the third quarter and took a 58-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter. McCray scored eight points, while Gonzalez scored six points to lead the charge.

Senior Daniel Beazer had 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals, while junior Avery George also scored 15 points with five rebounds. McCray finished with 13 points, four assists and three steals. Gonzalez finished with 10 points, five rebounds and eight assists, while Sincere-Amen Ra also scored 10 points.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep Athletics

