Bloomfield HS boys basketball team enjoys great start to season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team has enjoyed a strong start to the season.

The Bengals defeated Hackettstown 50-45 on Saturday, Dec. 20, at Livingston High School in the Never 4 Get Classic to improve to a 3-1 record.

Junior guards Sean Perrotta and Cameron Arana each had 12 points; junior guard Jeremiah Gonzalez had six points; and junior guard AJ Cruz, freshman guard Asaad Majuta and senior guard Justin Gray each had five points for the Bengals, who overcame a 25-15 halftime deficit. Junior Josiah Hipp also added three points.

In earlier action, Gonzalez had 18 points, Cruz had 15 and Arana had 13 to lead the Bengals to a 67-48 home win over Orange on Tuesday, Dec. 16. Perrotta had seven points, eight rebounds, four rebounds and four steals; Majuta had four points and eight rebounds; and senior Ruben Pierre had seven points and four rebounds. Sophomore Mekhi Edwards and Hipp each had two points.

BHS lost at Millburn, 75-55, on Thursday, Dec. 18. Perrotta scored 23 points, including four three-pointers, and Cruz had 22 points. Arana had six points with two three-pointers, and Majuta and Edwards each had two points.

