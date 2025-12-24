Bloomfield HS indoor track teams excel at Season Opener Invite

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams enjoyed solid performances at the Essex County Track Coaches Association Season Opener Invite at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y., on Friday, Dec. 19.

Senior Jeremy Tejada, coming off a strong season as the quarterback of the BHS football team, took third place in the boys 55-meter hurdles in 7.64 seconds and junior Alana Dennis took second place in the girls 55-meter hurdles in 8.48 to qualify for the indoor nationals.

In the boys shot put, junior Jo’elle Urdanivia: took third place with a throw of 40 feet, .25 inch; and senior captain Lennox McPherson-Abrams took eighth place in the boys long jump at 19-11.

Senior captain Emily Brodowski took sixth place in the girls pole vault t 8-0 and and the boys’ 4×400-meter relay team took seventh place.

