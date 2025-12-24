Bloomfield HS girls wrestling team captures holiday tourney title

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls wrestling team outscored 53 other schools to capture the Bloomfield Holiday Tournament on Sunday, Dec. 21, at BHS, outdistancing their nearest competitor by 30 points.

Old and young excelled as senior Saharia Quimina and freshman Adrienne Rodriguez won titles in their respective weight classes. Leanna Noel took second place, Lesly Sanchez took third place and Zoepearl Ikpe placed fourth, as they all reached the podium.

