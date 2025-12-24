December 24, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Bloomfield HS indoor track teams excel at Season Opener Invite LOGO-BHS-Bengals

Bloomfield HS indoor track teams excel at Season Opener Invite

December 23, 2025 0 1
Irvington HS boys wrestling team victorious WRESTLE-IHSv12.19d

Irvington HS boys wrestling team victorious

December 23, 2025 0 8
East Orange parade celebrates Junior Jaguars national title win EO-FB Parade50-C

East Orange parade celebrates Junior Jaguars national title win

December 23, 2025 0 45
Mischievous cat rescued after sneaking out of her car carrier EO-Trapped Cat-C

Mischievous cat rescued after sneaking out of her car carrier

December 23, 2025 0 19

Related Stories

LOGO-BHS-Bengals
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS indoor track teams excel at Season Opener Invite

Editor December 23, 2025 0 1
G-HOOPS-BHSvMKA2
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team posts first win of year

Joe Ragozzino December 23, 2025 0 9
LOGO-Legacy Boxing Club
4 minutes read

Battle of the Badges – Police vs. Fire Pro-Am boxing event to take place at Prudential Center

Editor December 22, 2025 0 55
B-HOOPS-BHSvBard7WEB
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS boys basketball team tops Bard in season opener

Joe Ragozzino December 17, 2025 0 0
G-HOOPS-BHSvGRHS1
3 minutes read

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team is young, has high hopes

Joe Ragozzino December 17, 2025 0 55
LOGO-BHS-Bengals
3 minutes read

Bloomfield HS winter team schedules

Editor December 10, 2025 0 82

LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS indoor track teams excel at Season Opener Invite LOGO-BHS-Bengals 1

Bloomfield HS indoor track teams excel at Season Opener Invite

December 23, 2025 0 1
Bloomfield HS girls wrestling team captures holiday tourney title LOGO-BHS-Bengals 2

Bloomfield HS girls wrestling team captures holiday tourney title

December 23, 2025 0 8
Bloomfield HS girls basketball team posts first win of year G-HOOPS-BHSvMKA2 3

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team posts first win of year

December 23, 2025 0 9
East Orange Campus HS alum Kyle Louis declares for NFL Draft FOOT-EO-Louis1 4

East Orange Campus HS alum Kyle Louis declares for NFL Draft

December 23, 2025 0 11

You may have missed

LOGO-BHS-Bengals
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS indoor track teams excel at Season Opener Invite

Editor December 23, 2025 0 1
LOGO-BHS-Bengals
1 minute read

Bloomfield HS girls wrestling team captures holiday tourney title

Editor December 23, 2025 0 8
G-HOOPS-BHSvMKA2
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS girls basketball team posts first win of year

Joe Ragozzino December 23, 2025 0 9
FOOT-EO-Louis1
1 minute read

East Orange Campus HS alum Kyle Louis declares for NFL Draft

Joe Ragozzino December 23, 2025 0 11