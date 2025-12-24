Bloomfield HS girls basketball team posts first win of year

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Junior guard Faith Ulan had 11 points and junior forward Inez Brewster had 10 points, six steals, four rebounds and three assists to lead the Bloomfield High School girls basketball team to its first win of the season with a 47-41 victory over Montclair Kimberley Academy at home on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Sophomore guard Isabella Bernard and sophomore Simira Lee Sing each had eight points; senior forward Audrey McLaughlin had seven points and five rebounds; and sophomore guard Jasmine Caylor had four points for the Bengals, who improved to 1-3 on the season.

In earlier action, Brewster had 18 points, nine rebounds and four steals in the 40-32 loss to East Orange Campus on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at East Orange. McLaughlin and Ulan each had four points and five rebounds; Lee Sing had three points; Bernhard contributed two points, three rebounds and two steals; and junior Wynter Whitt grabbed nine rebounds.

Brewster had 11 points and five rebounds in the 35-30 loss to Millburn on Thursday, Dec. 18, in the Bengals’ home opener. Sing had seven points; McLaughlin recorded four points and six rebounds; and Bernard and junior guard Sophia Baldevarona each had two points.

