EAST ORANGE, NJ — University of Pittsburgh redshirt junior linebacker Kyle Louis, a 2022 East Orange Campus High School graduate, has declared for the NFL Draft.

Louis committed to Pitt after leading the EOCHS Jaguars to a 13-0 season as a senior in 2021, which included the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state championship and Group 5 North Regional championship.

In 2024, Louis enjoyed a strong season for the Panthers, as he posted career highs of 101 total tackles (15.5 for loss), seven sacks, four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and four pass breakups, in 13 games, earning All–Atlantic Coast Conference First-Team honors.

He was named a First-Team All-American by The Sporting News. This season, in 11 games, he was second on the team in tackles with 81, including 8.5 for loss, with three sacks, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions to earn All–ACC First-Team honors by the Associated Press.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder decided not to participate in the Military Bowl on Dec. 27 against South Carolina. Pitt went 8-4 in the regular season.

Photo Courtesy of University of Pittsburgh Athletics.

