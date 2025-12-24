EAST ORANGE, NJ — Senior guard Tayshon Brown had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and junior guards James Roberts and William Dyer each had 14 points and five rebounds to lead the East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team to a 75-33 win over Newark Central on Saturday, Dec. 20, at Newark Central.

Junior guard Elijah Caldwell had 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds, and sophomore guard Je’zi Lewis had seven points for the Jaguars, who improved to 2-2 on the season.

In earlier action, the Jaguars lost at Payne Tech 69-54 on Tuesday, Jan. 16, in Newark. Roberts had 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals; junior guard Stageon King had 12 points and five rebounds; Dyer recorded eight points and five assists; and Lewis added six points.

EOCHS lost to Newark Arts 78-73 in overtime at home on Thursday, Dec. 18. Caldwell had 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals; Roberts had 17 points, including three three-pointers, four rebounds and five assists; senior forward Da’von Canzater had 10 points and four rebounds; and senior forward Azahn Collins had 10 points and three rebounds. Senior guard Bashir Lucas had eight points and four rebounds and Brown had five points.

