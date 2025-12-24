This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls wrestling teams compete against Newark Collegiate Academy on Friday, Dec. 19, at Irvington. The boys team won 48-29 for its first victory of the season.

