Irvington HS boys wrestling team victorious Editor Published: December 24, 2025 | Updated: December 23, 2025 1 minute read 9 views This slideshow requires JavaScript. IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls wrestling teams compete against Newark Collegiate Academy on Friday, Dec. 19, at Irvington. The boys team won 48-29 for its first victory of the season. About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry Post navigation Previous: Allison Snyder hits milestones as Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team moves to 3-1Next: East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team defeats Central Author's Other Posts Bloomfield HS indoor track teams excel at Season Opener Invite Bloomfield HS indoor track teams excel at Season Opener Invite December 23, 2025 0 2 Bloomfield HS girls wrestling team captures holiday tourney title Bloomfield HS girls wrestling team captures holiday tourney title December 23, 2025 0 11 East Orange parade celebrates Junior Jaguars national title win East Orange parade celebrates Junior Jaguars national title win December 23, 2025 0 47 Mischievous cat rescued after sneaking out of her car carrier Mischievous cat rescued after sneaking out of her car carrier December 23, 2025 0 20 Related Stories 4 minutes read Battle of the Badges – Police vs. Fire Pro-Am boxing event to take place at Prudential Center Editor December 22, 2025 0 56 1 minute read Irvington HS track team begins indoor season in golden fashion at Jambar Coaches invitational Editor December 17, 2025 0 59 2 minutes read Irvington HS first-year head coach Lassiter excited about the season Joe Ragozzino December 17, 2025 0 148 2 minutes read Jingle Brawls 2 is set for Dec. 5, as area police and firefighters compete in the ring for a worthy cause Editor December 1, 2025 0 162 1 minute read Irvington HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 191 3 minutes read West Orange HS football team enjoys another stellar season Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 168 LOCAL SPORTS Bloomfield HS boys basketball team enjoys great start to season 1 Bloomfield HS boys basketball team enjoys great start to season December 23, 2025 0 3 Bloomfield HS indoor track teams excel at Season Opener Invite 2 Bloomfield HS indoor track teams excel at Season Opener Invite December 23, 2025 0 2 Bloomfield HS girls wrestling team captures holiday tourney title 3 Bloomfield HS girls wrestling team captures holiday tourney title December 23, 2025 0 11 Bloomfield HS girls basketball team posts first win of year 4 Bloomfield HS girls basketball team posts first win of year December 23, 2025 0 10