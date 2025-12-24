Allison Snyder hits milestones as Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team moves to 3-1
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Senior forward/guard Allison Snyder recorded her 500th career rebound and 300th career block to power the Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team to a 45-30 home win over Columbia High School on Saturday, Dec. 20.
Snyder finished with three points, six rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and four steals.
Senior guard/forward Annabel Koss-Defrank led the Ridgers with 16 points and five steals; junior forward Caitlin Hood had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals; junior guard Lauren Cifelli had 10 points; and senior guard Anabel Mira-McKenzie and junior guard Grace Kennedy each had two points.
Glen Ridge improved to a 3-1 record with the win.
In earlier action, Hood had 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists; and Snyder had 12 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four blocks to lead the Ridgers to a 52-37 home win over University High School, of Newark, on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at home.
Ciifelli had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists; and Koss-Defrank had nine points, four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals.
The Ridgers then lost to Caldwell 56-30 for their first loss of the season on Thursday, Dec. 18, at Caldwell. Koss-Defrank scored 14 points and Cifelli had eight points to lead GRHS.
Photo Courtesy of Doug Snyder