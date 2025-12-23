WOHS Senior is National Player of the Year

WEST ORANGE — West Orange High School senior and Boys Soccer captain Marcus Jackson has been named National Soccer Player of the Year by United Soccer Coaches.

The surprise announcement was made on Dec. 16 at the high school by Athletic Director Stephan Zichella.

Jackson entered the Library Media Center, where friends, family, and teammates had gathered. He was surprised by the announcement, and in typical humble fashion, thanked everyone for being there.

This is another historic milestone for West Orange High School, and for Jackson, who helped lead the Boys Soccer team to a state championship and a 24-2 season, losing only to the top team in the country. West Orange ended its year 8th nationally and second in the state.

In a whirlwind of announcements, Jackson was named the 2025 NJ.com Boys Soccer State Player of the Year, the Top All American in New Jersey, the NJ State Player of the Year, the Regional Player of the Year, and finally today, National Player of the Year. Jackson will graduate as the fifth All-American in West Orange Sports history and the second to be named National Player of the Year. West Orange High School graduate Brayan Martinez was the first in 2007.

“This year, you helped lead us to a state championship, a sectional championship… one of the best years any team has ever had at WOHS. This is about you today. In Essex County, 1,500 kids sign up to play soccer. You made First Team All-Conference. You then were named by NJ.com Essex County Player of the Year, and of 20,000 soccer players in NJ, NJ.com named you State Player of the Year,” began AD Zichella.

He continued, “You chose West Orange High School to play, and we are better for it; you are better for it, and I believe wholeheartedly that there’s nothing better than playing at the high school in the town where you grew up. And I also believe that, when you commit to others, you become a better individual. You achieve greater.”

“So the United Soccer Coaches Association informed us that you were an All-Region player, and last week they informed us that you were an All-American. 110 boys soccer players were chosen as All-Americans, and you were one of them. On Sunday evening, Head Coach Doug Nevins told us that out of 485,000 boys soccer players in the country, you were selected the 2025 National Player of the Year.”

“On behalf of myself, the administration, the teachers here in West Orange, and the superintendent, we are extremely proud of you, not just because of the amazing soccer player you are, but the student you are and the man you are,” said Principal Oscar Guerrero.

Jackson will continue his soccer career at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

About the Author Cynthia Cumming Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 100% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry