Proponent Federal Credit Union is holding a holiday food drive!
All donations will benefit the Nutley Family Service Bureau.
Now through December 19th, Proponent Federal Credit Union is collecting food for the Nutley Family Service Bureau.
We appreciate the support of Nutley area residents for donation of the following items.
- Canned & Boxed Goods
- Non-Perishable
- Non-Expired
Drop-off Location
Proponent Federal Credit Union
433 Kingsland Street
Nutley, NJ 07110
Have questions? Call us at 973 798 4891
About the Nutley Family Service Bureau (NFSB)
NFSB is a member of the community foodbank of New Jersy. Responding to the needs of those among us who experience food insecurity is in keeping with NFSB’s mission to strengthen the community.
About Proponent Federal Credit Union
Proponent is one of the largest federally insured New Jersey-based Credit Unions. We are a not-for-profit, local alternative to for-profit banks. All of our earnings are reinvested to improve our products, services, and the overall experience of those who bank with us.
