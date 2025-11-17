Proponent Federal Credit Union is holding a holiday food drive!

All donations will benefit the Nutley Family Service Bureau.

Now through December 19th, Proponent Federal Credit Union is collecting food for the Nutley Family Service Bureau.

We appreciate the support of Nutley area residents for donation of the following items.

Canned & Boxed Goods

Non-Perishable

Non-Expired

Drop-off Location

Proponent Federal Credit Union

433 Kingsland Street

Nutley, NJ 07110

Have questions? Call us at 973 798 4891

About the Nutley Family Service Bureau (NFSB)

NFSB is a member of the community foodbank of New Jersy. Responding to the needs of those among us who experience food insecurity is in keeping with NFSB’s mission to strengthen the community.

About Proponent Federal Credit Union

Proponent is one of the largest federally insured New Jersey-based Credit Unions. We are a not-for-profit, local alternative to for-profit banks. All of our earnings are reinvested to improve our products, services, and the overall experience of those who bank with us.

