West Orange teacher honored for humane science

A West Orange teacher was one of seven science educators from across the country honored for their efforts to promote compassionate classroom instruction without the use of animals.

E. Christine DeCaro, a science teacher at West Orange High School, received an honorable mention from Animalearn, a nonprofit humane science education program based in Pennsylvania.

Animalearn, a division of the American Anti-Vivisection Society, works with educators, students, policymakers, and others to achieve quality humane science education without the harmful use of animals, according to a press release from the organization, which bestows annual awards to teachers at elementary, middle, and high schools.

“It gives me great pride to recognize this influential cohort of science educators who are taking the necessary steps to make an impact for animals who are commonly discounted in the classroom,” said Animalearn Director Nicole Green.

Alisa Brooks, associate director of Animalearn, said that the six teachers given honorable mention and the top prize winner, “are doing incredible work bringing alternatives, technology, and a compassionate mindset to their students. They are proof that science education can be taught without harm.”

The top prize winner, Stacey Frankenstein-Markon, a science teacher at Oshkosh North High School in Oshkosh, was given $1,500 toward dissection alternatives technology as the 2025 Humane Science Educator of the Year award.

Each honorable mention educator will be granted $750 toward humane science education resources.

DeCaro told the organization that she teaches life science through hands-on, authentic activities because they empower students to become active investigators rather than passive observers.

“By engaging in experiments, models, fieldwork, and interactive projects, learners build curiosity, critical thinking, and a lasting connection to the natural world,” DeCaro said. “I intentionally avoid using animal specimens, choosing instead to highlight humane, innovative approaches that reflect modern scientific practice.

This decision not only respects ethical considerations but also demonstrates to students that science can be rigorous, creative, and compassionate.”

Animalearn’s free loan program, The Science Bank, is the largest lending program of humane science alternatives in the US and offers humane science products that enable educators to teach and students to learn anatomy, physiology, and psychology lessons without harming animals. For more information visit Animalearn.org.

