Benedetto Christiano Sr.

Benedetto “Ben” Christiano Sr., 90, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2026. He was born on December 13, 1935, in Belleville, New Jersey, to Angelo Christiano and Frances (Pezzino) Christiano.

Ben was raised in Belleville and later made his home in Bloomfield, where he resided for most of his life. A dedicated professional, he built a long and accomplished career as a draftsman, spending many years at Lummus Technology, where he served as a Senior CAD Designer. His work ethic, precision, and commitment to excellence were hallmarks of his professional life.

Ben was a man of many passions. He had a lifelong love of trains, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and the music of Elvis Presley. Some of his happiest moments were spent vacationing each year in Wildwood, New Jersey, creating cherished memories with his family that will be remembered for generations.

He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth “Betty” (Coletta) Christiano, and a devoted father. Ben was predeceased by his wife Betty; his daughter, Donna Christiano Williams; and his son, Benedetto “Benny” Christiano Jr.

He is survived by his devoted brothers, Anthony Christiano, Angelo Christiano, and Gino Christiano; and by his cherished grandchildren, Nicole Williams, Lauren Boland, and Lyndsey Christiano. He is also survived by his great-grand children, Massimo Zigerelli and Cleo Zigerelli who were a constant source of pride and joy in his life.

Ben will be remembered as a true character, who always kept it honest, sharing endless stories from his life and childhood that brought laughter to family and friends. His legacy lives on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Relatives and friends are invited to O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ on Friday, February 6th from 10am until 12pm. Funeral service will take place at 12pm. Interment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

